Crash involving 2 vehicles and a garbage truck bring down wires in Litchfield

A crash involving two vehicles and a garbage truck have brought down wires in Litchfield on Wednesday morning.

The crash is on Torrington Road.

Dispatchers said one person was safely removed from their vehicle and another person who is near the wires still needs to be extricated.

Minor injuries are reported.

Eversource has been called to handle the wires that are down. It's unclear how long the repairs will take.

