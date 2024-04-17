Crash involving motorcycle closes Route 9 South in Middletown

A crash closed Route 9 South in Middletown Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle between Exit 23C and 23B, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being routed off the highway onto DeKoven Drive, according to Middletown crews.

It was not clear if there were any serious injuries or how long the highway would be shut down.

