Police investigate crash involving school bus in Mansfield

A school bus collided with a car in Mansfield Monday morning, according to state police.

It happened on Jude Lane near the intersection with Route 32 just before 7 a.m.

There were students on the bus, but no one was injured on the bus, state police said.

The other vehicle rolled over. It was not clear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

Route 32 was closed while police investigated. The road has since reopened.