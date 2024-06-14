Crash involving State Police cruiser shuts down part of I-84 in Danbury

A crash has closed down part of Interstate 84 West in Danbury.

State Police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. near Exit 8 and involved a tractor trailer, which had jackknifed, and a State Police cruiser.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, though it is unclear if it was the state trooper who had to go to the hospital or anyone that was in the tractor trailer.

I-84 West is closed between Exits 8 and 7 and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.