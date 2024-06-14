Danbury

Crash involving State Police cruiser shuts down part of I-84 in Danbury

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash has closed down part of Interstate 84 West in Danbury.

State Police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. near Exit 8 and involved a tractor trailer, which had jackknifed, and a State Police cruiser.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

At least one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, though it is unclear if it was the state trooper who had to go to the hospital or anyone that was in the tractor trailer.

I-84 West is closed between Exits 8 and 7 and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us