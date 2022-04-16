Crash Knocks Out Power to Part of Plainville

A car vs. pole crash has knocked out power to hundreds of residents in Plainville, police said.

A car crashed into a pole in the area of White Oak Avenue and Forshaw Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Police, fire and emergency personnel are responding to the scene.

Officials said Eversource is responding to the scene to get power restored. They're reporting about 400 outages as of 10 p.m.

It's unknown if anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.