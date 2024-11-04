Preston

Crash on Route 164 in Preston leaves 1 dead

A crash on Route 164 in Preston on Sunday night has left one person dead.

Troopers responded to a crash on Route 164 and Deerbrook Road around 8 p.m.

According to state police, 78-year-old Frederick Coonan, of North Grosvenordale, was driving when he crossed the southbound lane, went into the shoulder and crashed into a tree.

Coonan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly was the only person inside of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 at Troop E at (860) 848-6500.

