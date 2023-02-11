Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles.

Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.

A portion of Route 85 was shut down for about an hour while police investigated the collision. The crash also caused the I-395 South exit ramp to close for a brief period.