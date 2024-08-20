Part of Route 10 in Farmington closed after serious crash

Part of Route 10 in Farmington is closed after a serious crash and it is expected to be closed for hours as police investigate.

Two motorcycles and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Route 10, or Waterville Road, just north of Route 4, or Farmington Avenue, around 2:42 p.m., police said.

Route 10 is closed between Farmington Avenue and Aqueduct Lane.

LifeStar is transporting one patient who police said is in critical condition.

Ambulances transported two other patients to hospitals as well.

The North Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.