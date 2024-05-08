Voluntown man badly injured in Griswold crash

A 55-year-old Voluntown man has serious injuries after a crash in Griswold on Tuesday night.

State police said the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 138, near Arthur’s Way, around 8:20 p.m. when a Ford F-250 heading west veered into the eastbound lane and struck a Hyundai Elantra, sending it toward the shoulder where it hit a mailbox.

The driver of the Elantra suffered serious injuries and was flown to Hartford Hospital, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford F-250 hit a guardrail and was taken to Backus Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video is asked to call Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6540.