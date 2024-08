Parts of Route 5 and South Road are closed in Enfield after a crash, according to police.

Route 5 is closed in both directions between Post Office Road and Nutmeg Avenue along with South Road between Route 5 and Phoenix Avenue due to a crash, according to police.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

The state Department of Transportation said it is a serious crash.