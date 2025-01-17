Enfield

Crash sends debris flying toward Enfield home

By Angela Fortuna

Enfield Firefighters Local 3912

Debris from a car crash was sent flying toward a home in Enfield on Thursday evening.

The police department said they responded to a two-car crash, and debris from the crash struck a home on Broadbrook Road, causing damage.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said minor injuries were reported, and no one was injured inside the home. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash caused the closure of Broadbrook Road at Abbe Road South.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the car caught fire and has since been extinguished.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us