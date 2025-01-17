Crash sends debris flying toward Enfield home

Debris from a car crash was sent flying toward a home in Enfield on Thursday evening.

The police department said they responded to a two-car crash, and debris from the crash struck a home on Broadbrook Road, causing damage.

Authorities said minor injuries were reported, and no one was injured inside the home. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash caused the closure of Broadbrook Road at Abbe Road South.

Police said the car caught fire and has since been extinguished.

No additional information was immediately available.