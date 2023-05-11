new haven

Crews Battle Fire at Abate's in New Haven

Firefighters responded to a fire at Abate’s Apizza and Seafood Restaurant in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of fire on the roof of the Wooster Street restaurant around 2:15 p.m. and found heavy fire in the attic area.

Officials called it a stubborn fire. They said it was mostly knocked down, but crews were working on putting out hotspots.

Employees and customers were able to get themselves out and no injuries are reported, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin.

The fire caused significant damage to the building and the restaurant is expected to be closed for the next couple of days, Coughlin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

