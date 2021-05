Firefighters are battling a fire at a duplex on Monroe Street in New Haven and there is extensive damage to the front of the residence.

The fire was reported at 11:35 a.m. and two adults and four children are displaced.

Fire officials said everyone is out of the building and no injuries are reported.

Two pets also made it out of the house, Firefighters are searching for a third.

No additional information was immediately available.