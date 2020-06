Crews are actively working to put out a vacant building fire in Shelton.

All Shelton fire companies responded to the fire at 273 Canal Street, according to the Shelton Fire Department.

All Shelton Fire companies are on scene at 273 Canal Street for a working structure fire in a vacant building. Posted by Shelton Fire Department on Saturday, June 13, 2020

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.