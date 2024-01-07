Crews extinguish house fire in Norwich during heavy snowfall

Crews extinguished a house fire in Norwich during heavy snowfall on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to Curtis Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a chimney fire.

Once at the home, crews said they found smoke coming from the second floor.

Inside, crews said they found fire in the walls of the home. It was traveling up to the second floor.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire happened during heavy snowfall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.