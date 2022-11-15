Crews Extinguish Incinerator Fire in New Haven

Crews extinguished a fire involving an incinerator at a business in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the East Shore Water Pollution Abatement Facility on East Shore Parkway around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

Investigators said the fire had extended from the incinerator to the surrounding areas.

In total, 45 firefighters worked for about an hour to place the second alarm fire under control, according to fire officials.

All workers of the business were able to exit safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.