Crews Investigate Serious Pedestrian Crash in Norwich

A person was seriously injured in a Norwich pedestrian crash Thursday night.
Firefighters said they were called to Hickory Street at Golden Street for a reported accident.
Responding crews said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Hickory Street is expected to remain closed for a few hours while police conduct their investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.