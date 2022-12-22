Crews Investigate Serious Pedestrian Crash in Norwich

A person was seriously injured in a Norwich pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Firefighters said they were called to Hickory Street at Golden Street for a reported accident.

Responding crews said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Hickory Street is expected to remain closed for a few hours while police conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.