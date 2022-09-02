Mechanical Issue Causes Significant Power Outage in Norwich

Norwich Public Utilities said a mechanical issue at a substation in town is causing a significant power outage that's affecting thousands of people.

Crews said the power outage could be impacting a large number of customers. A map of Norwich Public Utilities power outages shows that at least 7,500 households are currently without power.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 p.m.

A Norwich Public Utilities spokesperson said they're looking into the possibility that the outage may extend beyond their customers.

The spokesperson said once everyone's power has been restored, they will work to determine the cause. For a map of power outages in the area, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.