Crews Look for Person Who Fired Shots at Crashed Car in North Haven

North Haven officials are looking for the person accused of shooting at a car that had just crashed into a tree.

Police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Vista Road.

Responding crews said a vehicle crashed into a tree and moments later, a car approached the crashed vehicle and began firing at it.

The passing car then fled the area and was last seen heading eastbound on Dixwell Avenue, authorities said.

Detectives responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Callers can remain anonymous.