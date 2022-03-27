north haven

Crews Look for Person Who Fired Shots at Crashed Car in North Haven

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven officials are looking for the person accused of shooting at a car that had just crashed into a tree.

Police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Vista Road.

Responding crews said a vehicle crashed into a tree and moments later, a car approached the crashed vehicle and began firing at it.

The passing car then fled the area and was last seen heading eastbound on Dixwell Avenue, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

north havencar crashNorth Haven Policeshots fired
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us