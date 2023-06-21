Housatonic River

Crews look for teen that went missing along Housatonic River in Canaan

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police crews are responding to the Housatonic River in North Canaan after a teen reportedly went missing while boating.

Authorities said the teen was paddling on either a boat or board in the area of West Main Street when they were reported missing.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

