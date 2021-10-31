Crews Respond to ATV Accident in Harwinton

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an ATV accident in Harwinton Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters said they responded to the area of 721 Hill Road, also known as Route 222, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Crews said the ATV had rolled onto a trail and thrown a person off. The person was transported to a house by fellow riders, according to authorities.

The person did sustain injuries but officials said they do not appear to be life threatening. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is unknown what caused the accident. No additional information was immediately available.