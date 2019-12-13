Crews Respond to Fire in Jewett City

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a vacant home on North Main Street in the Jewett City section of Griswold Friday morning.

Fire Chief Tom Holowaty said no one was injured.

The call came in at about 6:20 a.m. and the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire also burned the siding of the home next door.

Fire crews from Jewett City, Griswold, Norwich, Taftville, Yantic and Lisbon all responded.

The cold weather made the fire more challenging to fight because it was slippery.

Crews are working to determine who called the fire in.

Part of Route 12 is closed near East Main Street.

Fred Marzec, the town’s fire marshal, is investigating the cause of the fire.