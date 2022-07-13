Crews Work to Put Out Large Blaze at Scrapyard in West Haven

Firefighters are responding to a large blaze at a scrapyard in West Haven Wednesday evening.

Officials said they're working to put out the fire on Front Avenue between Lamson Street and Alling Street Ext.

The area in front of the scrapyard is closed to traffic at this time. Fire officials said this is because crews are stretching lines across the road.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the scrapyard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CT Department of Transportation

It's unknown if there are any injuries. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.