Live updates: Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook win Team USA's first medal of the Paris Olympics

Women's synchro springboard and men's rugby are among the medal sessions on Day 1.

By NBC Staff

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

What to Know

With the Opening Ceremony in the books, the first official day of the 2024 Olympics is here. Follow along for live updates:

