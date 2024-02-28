Crews work to repair water main break in Enfield

Crews in Enfield are working to repair a water main break in town, and they say repairs could take several hours.
The police department said Simon Road is closed between Post Office Road and Weymouth School Road.
Police said crews are at the scene making repairs. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.
Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.