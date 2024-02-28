Enfield

Crews work to repair water main break in Enfield

NBC Connecticut

Crews in Enfield are working to repair a water main break in town, and they say repairs could take several hours.

The police department said Simon Road is closed between Post Office Road and Weymouth School Road.

Police said crews are at the scene making repairs. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

