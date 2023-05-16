Cromwell Middle School Placed on Lockdown After Apparent Threat

Cromwell Middle School was placed on lockdown after a threatening message was found at the school, police said.

The police department said they were called to the middle school after an apparent threatening message was found in a student bathroom.

Detectives responded to the school to investigate, and it was placed in a lockdown. Police said the lockdown was lifted as soon as the threat was determined to be not credible.

"The Cromwell Police Department takes these types of incidents very serious and will hold the person or persons accountable," the police department said in a statement.

The threat is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to contact Youth Detective Jason Tolton at 860-635-7856.