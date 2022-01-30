armed robbery

Cromwell Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Gas Station

Stolen_Dog_Named_Biscuit_Returned_to_Oakland_Owners.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Cromwell Police are investigating after a person claimed he left an explosive on the counter during an armed robbery.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 8:15 a.m. at the Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Market gas station on Main Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The alleged robber implied he had a firearm and an explosive device that he left at the counter, according to police.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Marotti, then fled on foot. He was found by an officer not long after the alleged robbery and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Local

Department of Children and Families 3 hours ago

DCF Commissioner Interprets Report on Uptick in Maltreatment Deaths of Black Children

winter storm 3 hours ago

Clean-Up Underway in Norwich After Storm Leaves Over a Foot-and-a-Half of Snow

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device left at the counter was not an explosive.

Marotti faces charges including robbery, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, larceny, and more. He's being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

armed robberyCromwellCromwell policearmed robbery investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us