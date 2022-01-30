Cromwell Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Gas Station

Cromwell Police are investigating after a person claimed he left an explosive on the counter during an armed robbery.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 8:15 a.m. at the Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Market gas station on Main Street.

The alleged robber implied he had a firearm and an explosive device that he left at the counter, according to police.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Marotti, then fled on foot. He was found by an officer not long after the alleged robbery and was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device left at the counter was not an explosive.

Marotti faces charges including robbery, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, larceny, and more. He's being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.