Cromwell, State Police Open Investigation Into Reported Shooting

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting Saturday night in Cromwell.
Investigators say they had initially responded to the area of Exit 19, which is by the Stop and Shop, during the late evening hours and are working on determining where exactly this incident occurred.
It is unclear if anyone was injured. Further information wasn't immediately available.
The Exit 19 off ramp in Cromwell remains open at this time.
