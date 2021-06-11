CT Audubon Asks People at Milford Point to Be Cautious of Endangered Birds

The Connecticut Audubon Society is asking people to keep an eye out for endangered birds at Milford Point and said coastal rangers will be patrolling the area.

They said coastal flooding washed away 14 nests of endangered and threatened species at Milford Point over Memorial Day weekend.

People visiting the beach are asked to watch for signs and fences that were put up to protect the birds and to keep your distance from them.

Connecticut Audubon said tides flooded the Milford Point sandbar, causing erosion, so the sandbar is smaller with less habitat for the birds. People who go to the sandbar are asked to be extra careful to avoid nesting birds and roosting flocks.

Connecticut Audubon said the birds that nest on the sandbar include Piping Plovers, American Oystercatchers, Least Terns, and Common Terns, which are listed as either endangered, threatened or of special concern in the state; and Atlantic Coast Piping Plovers are listed as threatened federally.

They said Piping Plover nests are well camouflaged, so people walking on the beach could step on them and walkers who come too close can drive birds from the nests, putting them at the risk of predators and weather.

Connecticut Audubon said adult Piping Plovers need 30 days to fledge their chicks, at which point the young will be safe and that American Oystercatchers, Least Terns and Common Terns will be trying to nest there as well.