CT bars and restaurants cannot stay open an extra hour due to time change Sunday morning

We will be turning the clocks back on Sunday morning, but Connecticut restaurants and bars cannot stay open for an extra hour.

At 2 a.m., Sunday, we turn the clocks back to 1 a.m., but the state Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control said bars and restaurants are not allowed to remain open for an “extra hour.”

State liquor regulations state that when this happens, no more sales, consumption or presence of alcoholic beverages is allowed in the state’s bars or restaurants.

“It might seem like a life hack to staying out an hour later this weekend, but trust us, there’s no glitch in the multiverse. The time change is really just a sign to go home,” Department of Consumer Protection  Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said in a statement. “Now, here’s the part where we sound like a nagging parent, but it makes us feel better to say it: Call a cab, rideshare, or designated driver. Walk home, catch a train, a bus, you name it. Just don’t be stupid. Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle after a night out. We know you’re better than that. And while we’re at it, how about mixing in a glass of water or two?”

If you have questions or want to file a complaint about a liquor permittee in the state, contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, calling (860) 713-6210 or filing a complaint online at portal.ct.gov/liquorcomplaints.

