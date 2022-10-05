CT Cities, Towns Can Get Military Department Help With Election Cybersecurity

Connecticut cities and towns will be able to get help with election cybersecurity heading toward Election Day.

Secretary of the State Mark Kohler and Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., Adjutant General of the Connecticut Military Department, said Wednesday that assistance and a review of election cybersecurity infrastructure will be available for any of Connecticut's 169 towns and cities that opt-in.

“The threat of interference in our elections is real and again requires an effective response in preparation for the upcoming general election in November. I am proud that we will be working with Gen. Evon and the Connecticut Military Department Cybersecurity Team, so Connecticut residents are able to vote freely, safely and with confidence,” Kohler said in a statement.

The secretary of the state’s office said a grant from the Department of Homeland Security for $50,000 and another $150,000 in funding from the Help America Vote Act will help cover the cost.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The oath we take is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that extends to the cyber domain,” Maj. Gen. Evon said in a statement. “We want our municipalities to know this agreement makes us an additional resource for them to use when it comes to reviewing their cybersecurity infrastructure and procedures.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Learn more here.