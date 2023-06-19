CT communities observe Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

For the first time in state history, Connecticut observed Juneteenth Independence Day as a legal state holiday Monday. Dozens of towns held celebrations over the three day weekend to commemorate the Freedom Day milestone.

“For far too long, Juneteenth and the end of slavery have not been truly appreciated as a major part of United States history to the extent that they should,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a press release. “Embracing this history is an important component of educating everyone about how our nation was built and the significance of what this day means."

Middletown Ujima Alliance hosted a Juneteenth parade, the first parade of its kind in the city.

“The significance is the understanding and people actually being educated about this is literally an independence day and it should be looked at and viewed such as July 4," said Erica Hunter, who organized the parade.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hundreds of people marched in the parade with many others lining the street to watch.

“I’m happy that finally we can celebrate a day where everyone became free," said Krystle McMillan. "It’s really something I could have never imagined when I was younger.”

In Norwich, people celebrated Juneteenth with a free community cookout. Local business owners hosted the celebration.

"We are just here to spread the knowledge of Juneteenth and to come together as a community," said Eudora Poe, who co-owns 3 Sisters Beauty Bar and Boutique and organized the Juneteenth cookout with her sisters.

Poe said her family has been celebrating Juneteenth for years. Instead of a family cookout this year, they wanted to include others.

“I know a lot of people are just now being introduced to Juneteenth so I am glad that they are able to celebrate with us today," said Poe.