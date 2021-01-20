CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.29%; 44 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 6.29% Wednesday, up from 5.65% the day before.

There were 30,461 new tests reported, of which 1,915 came back positive. The death toll now stands at 6,726, up 44 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are at 1,124, a net decrease of 17.

Efforts are currently underway to vaccinate those 75 and older, the first tier of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. Connecticut will operate a "tiered approach" to scheduling the nearly 1.4 million residents who fall in Phase 1b.