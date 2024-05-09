medical debt

New law will prohibit medical debt from being reported to creditors

According to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau research, there’s $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records as of last June. But, changes to how medical collections debt is reported is coming.
NBC 5 News

The governor has signed legislation that will prohibit health-care providers and hospitals in Connecticut from reporting a person’s medical debt to credit rating agencies for use in credit reports.

The law also voids any medical debt that is reported to credit rating agencies, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

It takes effect on July 1.

“When medical debt is included in a person’s credit report, creditors are making decisions based on a person’s medical history that is not necessarily representative of their financial responsibility and household finances,” Lamont said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“By prohibiting medical debt from being reported to creditors, we are protecting patients who may have otherwise been apprehensive about seeking essential medical care,” Lamont added.

State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown), who serves as co-chair of the Human Services Committee, said medical debt is “the result of a health care system where many families are just one accident or one bad diagnosis away from ruined credit and all that comes with it.”

You can see the full bill below.

Local

Waterbury

Man shot in Waterbury has life-threatening injuries: police

Windsor

Windsor High School locked down after student brought fake gun to school: police

This article tagged under:

medical debt
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us