CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam

The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment.

According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment.

The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends user to a web address that ends in .net to verify their information.

It's important to note that the agency does not do claims work through text or social media. Residents are urged not to click on the links.

"We do not ask for account information or personal identifying information on text or social media. The only place to get information about your unemployment account is at www.ReEmployCT.com or call the Consumer Contact Center at www.FileCTUI.com," said CT DOL Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo in a statement in part.

If you believe your personal information has been compromised, you're urged to contact your local law enforcement.