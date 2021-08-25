CT Food Bank/Foodshare Will Continue Distribution Efforts Through September

The Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare announced Wednesday that they will continue their emergency food distribution efforts through September to help those who are experiencing food insecurity.

The eight drive-thru locations across the state are estimated to serve up to 1,000 households each, each week. The efforts began at the start of the pandemic, when the state saw historic unemployment and many were struggling with hunger.

“When we announced the extension of these emergency sites through the summer, we were hopeful that we would be starting to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. However, given the recent surge of the Delta variant, it is clear that we have not reached that point. We have not seen the attendance at these sites increase, but we have also not seen it decline. As such, we have decided to extend these distributions through September,” said Jason Jakubowski, president & CEO, Connecticut Food Bank / Foodshare.

Jakubowski added that these distributions will not go on indefinitely as the model is not sustainable in the long run, and encouraged those in need to contact their local food pantries.

The locations and distribution schedule is as follows:

Norwich

Mondays, closed on Labor Day 9/6 • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill

28 Stonington Road, Norwich, CT 06360

East Hartford

Tuesdays, • 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Old Showcase Cinemas

936 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118

Norwalk

Wednesdays, closed on 9/8 • 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Veteran’s Memorial Park

42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855

West Haven

Thursdays, • 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Vertical Church

225 Meloy Road, West Haven, CT 06516

Bristol

Thursday 9/16, 9/30 • 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

95 Vincent P Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Bridgeport

Saturdays, closed on 9/4 • 7:45 am – 10:30 am

1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Putnam

Saturday, 9/11, 9/25 • 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Putnam Elementary School

33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Danbury

Saturdays, closed on 9/4 • 10:00 am-1:00 pm

Danbury High School

43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811