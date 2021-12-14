CT Lottery Reported Technical Difficulties With Cashing Lucky Gems Tickets Monday

If you tried to cash in a winning $1 Lucky Gems scratch ticket Monday morning, you might need to check it again.

CT Lottery says there was a technical difficulty and the gaming system was not allowing winning tickets to cash, from 5 a.m. to 10:47 a.m. Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The CT Lottery said it corrected the issue and cashing resumed as normal.

Any player who feels they experienced the issue should contact the CT Lottery at info@ctlottery.org, or call (860) 713-2700 and provide as much detail as possible about when and where you purchased the ticket.