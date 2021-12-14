connecticut lottery

CT Lottery Reported Technical Difficulties With Cashing Lucky Gems Tickets Monday

If you tried to cash in a winning $1 Lucky Gems scratch ticket Monday morning, you might need to check it again.

CT Lottery says there was a technical difficulty and the gaming system was not allowing winning tickets to cash, from 5 a.m. to 10:47 a.m. Monday.

The CT Lottery said it corrected the issue and cashing resumed as normal.

Any player who feels they experienced the issue should contact the CT Lottery at info@ctlottery.org, or call (860) 713-2700 and provide as much detail as possible about when and where you purchased the ticket.

