CT Lottery Reported Technical Difficulties With Cashing Lucky Gems Tickets Monday

If you tried to cash in a winning $1 Lucky Gems scratch ticket Monday morning, you might need to check it again.
CT Lottery says there was a technical difficulty and the gaming system was not allowing winning tickets to cash, from 5 a.m. to 10:47 a.m. Monday.
The CT Lottery said it corrected the issue and cashing resumed as normal.
Any player who feels they experienced the issue should contact the CT Lottery at info@ctlottery.org, or call (860) 713-2700 and provide as much detail as possible about when and where you purchased the ticket.