Powerball

CT Powerball Ticket Won $100,000

By LeAnne Gendreau

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Just one ticket won the huge $754.6 million Powerball jackpot Monday night and it was sold in Washington state, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The $100,000 winner in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball and also had Powerplay, which increased the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

There were 16 $100,000 winners across the country.

One Powerball ticket sold in Texas won $2 million while three tickets sold in New York and two in Michigan won $1 million, according to a news release from Powerball.

The $754.6 million Powerball jackpot is the fifth highest Powerball jackpot. The highest is the $2.04 billion jackpot from Nov. 7.

