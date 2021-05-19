CT Residents React to Mask Restriction Changes

It’s the start of a new chapter in Connecticut.

The state has lifted many pandemic restrictions, including ending the indoor mask mandate for most places.

That means fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors in the state, with some caveats.

Businesses, for example, may still choose to mandate them inside their stores.

“We’re not comfortable getting masks off just yet, but soon we will be,’ said Beth Gyngell, owner of The Nutrition Spot in Middletown.

She posted a “masks required sign” on her smoothing and energizing beverage shop’s door.

“Not everyone behind the bar yet is vaccinated, we’re all in the process of getting it,” she said.

The changes come with mixed reaction.

“I think it’s excellent. No masks and being outside and fully vaccinated, it’s wonderful. Freedom,” said Robin Frechette of Branford.

Some told NBC Connecticut they’re concerned as the state leans on the honor system to enforce the changes.

“How you going to know who had a vaccine shot and who didn’t?” asked Rochelle Brown of Middletown.

She said she’ll be keeping her mask on for now.

“They need to keep the masks on. I’m not taking it off yet because I don’t think they got it down pat yet.”

The changes also come with some with confusion.

Coco’s on the Green in Branford posted a sign on its front door to remind customers of the new state guidelines.

"Customers are coming in and asking me today, I’m vaccinated, do I need a mask? My answer is, ‘It’s none of my business. Do what you feel is right.’ It’s confusing. I’m just not ready,” said Debbie Perrone, wearing a mask while working inside Coco’s on the Green.

Masks still need to be worn while in schools, public and private transportation, child care and correctional facilities, places housing vulnerable populations, and health care facilities like one that Lisa Rosenberger of Branford runs.

“Everyone has a different opinion of yay or nay, but keeping in mind everyone here is looking out for everyone, so we just got to be friendly to our neighbors,” said Rosenberger.

That was a common sentiment around the state.

“When I go into a store I’m considerate of others and just wear it,” said Frechette.