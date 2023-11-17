CT state representative is charged with DUI

A state representative has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to officials.

In a statement, Geoff Luxenberg (D-12th district) admitted to driving under the influence, and said he is thankful no one was injured and there was no accident.

"I am taking this matter extremely seriously and I feel it important to address the issue immediately. I am seeking personal counseling and treatment at this time to assist me in my desire to prevent something like this from happening in the future," Luxenberg said.

House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas said that Luxenberg is being removed from all committees and leadership assignments until further notice.

They went on to say that they're disappointed, but supportive of the state representative taking steps to ensure this never happens again.

"We hope that he learned from this serious lapse in judgement," Ritter and Rojas said.