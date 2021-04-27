CT to Follow New CDC Guidance on Mask-Wearing For Vaccinated People

The governor announced Tuesday that the state will be following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, which says that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face coverings unless they are in a crowd of strangers.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will embrace those guidelines, effective immediately.

“Connecticut stands that if you are outside, you’ve been vaccinated, just like Joe Biden said, you don’t need to wear the mask. If you are in a crowded area where you’re not quite sure who you are standing next to wear the mask a little bit longer," Lamont said.

The CDC guidance also outlined certain situations where unvaccinated people can go outside without masks.

Some of those outdoor activities include walking, running or biking, attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and dining at outdoor restaurants with friends.

The CDC is still recommending face masks be worn indoors whether you are fully vaccinated or not. They also recommend vaccinated individuals still wear masks outdoors when in large crowds, such as at sporting events or concerts.

Connecticut health leaders said they understand the new guidance and offered a few of their own recommendations, stressing that it is still important to carefully consider the situation and your company before taking off the mask.

“Please be mindful of individuals around you and their existing comorbidities and also be mindful of symptoms,” Keith Grant, senior system director of infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare, said.

“There are many people who have not vaccinated, people who are traveling places, there could be increase disease, being aware of who you are with is really the most critical part," Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare, said.

