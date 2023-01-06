CT's Capitol Celebrates Three Kings Day With Events Throughout the City

For many Latino children and families, Jan. 6 is a day of gifts, tradition and celebration in Hispanic neighborhoods.

The holiday is known as Three Kings Day.

On Friday at the Institute for Hispanic Families in Hartford, 500 families registered for the event and over 1,500 kids lined up to meet the three kings and receive their gifts.

"I've been coming to the family centers for a long time and I got the notification that they were hosting a Three Kings Day event so I decided to take my daughter," a local mom who goes to the event every year said.

"This event means everything to her, she loves to see the sheep. When we go to church, we learn about the three kings and what they did with Jesus so she enjoys seeing this in person," she added.

Over at Abrantes Bakery in Hartford, cakes were being prepared with something special inside each one of them.

"We have the three kings cake which represents the day the three wise men went to visit baby Jesus in Bethlehem and traditionally, there's a fava bean inside each cake so whoever cuts that piece with the fava bean has to buy the next cake," owner Isabel Abrantes said.

From cake to crafts, the Hartford Public library hosted an artistic event for families. They crafted together and listened to music while they enjoyed some good food.

"On a rainy day like this, families are out there looking for something to do indoors so I hope that most of them can come out and join us for this," the library's branch manager, Graciela Rivera, said.

As the events around the capitol city continue for Three Kings Day,

Parents said they're grateful for events like these because they allow their kids to learn more about their culture.

"Every time it just gets bigger and better, and I just love the idea that this event is fixed for the kids to come on their day off from school, they get to come get toys and gifts meet three kings and celebrate their culture and their holiday," mother Christina Smith said.