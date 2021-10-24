Customer Pepper Sprays Employees at Local Business in Bridgeport: PD

Bridgeport Police said a customer at a local business is accused of pepper spraying several employees and fleeing.

The incident happened on Fairfield Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said they've taken 28-year-old Freddie G. Trowell into custody in connection with the incident after obtaining video surveillance footage.

A police officer saw several employees outside the business "exhibiting blood-stained eyes and mucus discharge from their noses," authorities said. Officials said these are signs that pepper spray had been used.

Emergency personnel helped the employees at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital.

Trowell faces charges including second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was placed on a $31,000 bond, authorities said.