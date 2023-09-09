Cyclists bike 95 miles to honor 9/11 first responders and post-9/11 veterans

Dozens of cyclists hit the road for the FDNY 343 Ride on Saturday.

Every year, the ride remembers and honors the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Cyclists rode 95 miles from Westport to Uncasville while making a few stops in between.

"I'm going to get emotional. I'm so proud to do it with my dad, and it means the world to the both of us," said the daughter of retired New York firefighter and 9/11 first responder Larry Mack.

"You know, I hate using the word 'anniversary' but every year, we don't want to forget. We always want to remember our fallen brothers," said Mack.

After nearly 20 miles, 343 riders stopped at the Milford Fire Department for a quick break. Battalion Chief Adam Hansen says this year's ride was the first one in Connecticut.

"When they called us to help out, we opened our doors and said what else can we do for you. In my opinion, it's very small what we're doing, but we're very proud," said Hansen.

The ride not only honors fallen heroes, but it also raises money for severely wounded veterans. The ride raises money to build new homes, provide special adaptive equipment, and service dogs.

That's why cyclists made a second stop in East Haven for veteran Evan Marcy who lost his leg during his service in Afghanistan in 2009.

Saturday, he was being honored by "Building Homes for Heroes" and gifted a brand-new home.

"He's a really amazing man. His father is actually a retired FDNY member, so he has participated in the 343 ride to honor the fallen firefighters," said Kimberly Vesey, President and General Counsel for Building Homes for Heroes.

Vesey says Evan Marcy's new home is also the 343rd home built by the organization.