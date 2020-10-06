first alert weather

Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday

Strong winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening, and some could result in power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state.

Wednesday starts sunny followed by afternoon clouds. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible that could cause isolated power outages.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is also possible, but gusty winds are the main threat.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler, coming in behind a cold front.

