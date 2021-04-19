Danbury Woman Dies After Crash in Washington

A 39-year-old Danbury woman has died after a crash in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

State police have identified the woman as Sharon May Piech. They said she was driving a Subaru Forrester and veered into oncoming traffic on the Litchfield Turnpike, Route 202, just after 1:30 p.m., sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another head-on.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Piech died in the ambulance on the way to New Milford Hospital, according to state police.

Four other people were transported from the scene to be evaluated.

State police are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to call 860-626-7900.