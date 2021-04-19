Washington

Danbury Woman Dies After Crash in Washington

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 39-year-old Danbury woman has died after a crash in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

State police have identified the woman as Sharon May Piech. They said she was driving a Subaru Forrester and veered into oncoming traffic on the Litchfield Turnpike, Route 202, just after 1:30 p.m., sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another head-on.

Piech died in the ambulance on the way to New Milford Hospital, according to state police.

Four other people were transported from the scene to be evaluated.

State police are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to call 860-626-7900.

