Dangerous Men Involved in Seymour Crash No Longer Believed to be in Area: Police

Seymour police are investigating a crash that is believed to be connected to a shooting in Derby and police said they do not believe the men who are involved are in the area anymore.

Police were at the scene of a car crash on Route 8 at exit 22 on Monday. The vehicle involved is believed to be also involved in a shooting in Derby, according to authorities.

Officials said two young men were seen running from the crash scene and they were last seen in the area of Washington Avenue.

The men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

At this point, police said the two men haven't been caught yet and officials do not believe they are in the Seymour area anymore.

Officers said the Derby Police Department is familiar with the two men and are actively following up on leads.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

The CT Department of Transportation said Route 8 north was closed in the area of the accident but his since been reopened.