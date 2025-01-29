Dashcam video shows moments before fiery crash on I-95 in Norwalk

NBC Connecticut has obtained dash camera video footage showing what led to the fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Norwalk last year.

The dash camera footage shows perspective from the tractor-trailer that was side-swiped by a car in May 2024.

Footage shows the glow on the Fairfield Avenue Bridge from the flames.

The bridge was demolished due to the intensity of the fire and was reopened months after the crash.

The driver of the car that side-swiped the tractor trailer was found at fault and was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane, according to state police.