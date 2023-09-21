Days after shelves were nearby empty, donors deliver for North Haven animal shelter

The Animal Haven in North Haven made a plea earlier this week for help to feed the animals in its care as more and more animals have been surrendered – and wow, did people answer the call! And the Animal Haven is so very grateful.

On Monday, the shelter was almost out of food and “sinking like the Titanic.”

Michelle DeRosa, of the Animal Haven, said animals have been getting dropped off constantly. Some are animal abuse cases while other animals coming into its care have been abandoned.

So, they went to Facebook to ask for help and they spoke to NBC Connecticut as well.

After the Animal Haven asked for help, the donations came and they came.

“Sometimes we leave the shelter in tears, and just hope things will get better..There are absolutely NO words to describe how blessed we are and grateful for every single donation we received," the post says, in part.

"Thank you is not even enough to say because this has totally blown us away," the post goes on to say.

“We are forever grateful, and appreciate everyone. Without the public we would never be able to continue to work so hard with animals we love so much xoxo,” the post goes on to say.

If you think you are ready to adopt and take on the responsibility of caring for another life, the shelter wants to hear from you too.

"We have to do what's right for the animals because that is our complete plan for them," DeRosa said earlier this week.