new haven

DCF Conducts Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Claim at New Haven School

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is conducting an investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation against a substitute teacher in New Haven.

A spokesperson for New Haven Schools said a student at Jepson School alleged that the teacher touched her in a manner that constituted sexual misconduct.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The school notified DCF, who is now conducting an investigation.

The teacher has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

new havensexual misconductDCFnew haven schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us