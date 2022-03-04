DCF Conducts Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Claim at New Haven School

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is conducting an investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation against a substitute teacher in New Haven.

A spokesperson for New Haven Schools said a student at Jepson School alleged that the teacher touched her in a manner that constituted sexual misconduct.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The school notified DCF, who is now conducting an investigation.

The teacher has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.